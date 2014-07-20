BBC Sport - German Grand Prix: Home victory is amazing - Nico Rosberg

German GP win amazing - Rosberg

German Grand Prix winner Nico Rosberg speaks about his "amazing" win - his first in his native country.

Rosberg's victory, which moves him 14 points clear of Lewis Hamilton, caps off a special week for the championship leader, who got married and watched Germany win the World Cup.

Rosberg says it was "fantastic" for Mercedes his team-mate Hamilton finished third, but is "going to Hungary to extend the points gap again" next weekend.

Top Stories