Williams driver Valtteri Bottas talks to BBC Sport about his second-place finish at the German Grand Prix and his battle with Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas held off Hamilton and became the first Williams driver since 2003 to achieve three successive podium finishes and also help the team move to third on the constructors' championship, despite Felipe Massa's opening-lap crash.

He says talk about him being a future world champion "is nice to hear because it's also my target".

Available to UK users only.