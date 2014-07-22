McLaren: Kevin Magnussen blameless for Felipe Massa car flip

Felipe Massa's car flips over after his crash with Kevin Magnussen at Hockenheim

McLaren racing director Eric Boullier says Kevin Magnussen is "blameless" for the crash which flipped Felipe Massa's Williams during the German Grand Prix.

After the race Massa blamed the Danish driver for the accident, which happened at the first corner on Sunday.

But race officials investigated only Massa's driving and cleared Magnussen.

Massa flips in first-corner crash in Germany

Boullier said: "There was a driving conduct investigation and the report makes it clear that Kevin was 100% blameless."

After a disappointing start to the season, McLaren's form has picked up in recent races with improved results for Magnussen and team-mate Jenson Button.

Boullier says he is completely happy with both of his drivers.

"Jenson is clearly part of the family, he is fast and helps the team to drive where we want to go," he said.

"With Kevin, as part of the learning process, he has respected all the tests we needed him to do and he is starting to clearly deliver in terms of his performance and in terms of result.

"So far I am 100% happy."