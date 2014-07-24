BBC Sport - Formula 1: Perez and Gutierrez react to Mexican GP announcement

Mexican drivers on GP announcement

Mexican drivers Sergio Perez and Esteban Gutierrez give their thoughts on the announcement that Formula 1 will be returning to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Perez believes that everyone will be surprised with how popular F1 in Mexico will be, while Gutierrez thanks all those involved in helping bring F1 back to his home country.

Mexico hosted Grands Prix from 1963-70 and 1986-92, and was due to host a race this year, but the organisers could not update the circuit in time.

