Jenson Button has dismissed talk of Sebastian Vettel or Fernando Alonso joining McLaren as "rumours".

The 2009 champion was responding to comments made by Dr Helmut Marko, Red Bull's motorsport adviser, that Alonso and Vettel had been approached with offers from McLaren.

Button's team-mate Kevin Magnussen was also asked what he made of the driver rumours but he was adamant that he was focussing on keeping his seat at McLaren.

