Watch highlights as Lewis Hamilton tops the timecharts ahead of Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg in second practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
The pair were split by 0.238 seconds ahead of a crucial race at the Hungaroring in their battle for the World Championship.
Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel was third quickest, 0.629secs behind Hamilton, and Ferrari's Fernando Alonso fourth.