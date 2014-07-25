BBC Sport - Lewis Hamilton fastest in second Hungary practice

Hamilton fastest in second practice

Watch highlights as Lewis Hamilton tops the timecharts ahead of Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg in second practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The pair were split by 0.238 seconds ahead of a crucial race at the Hungaroring in their battle for the World Championship.

Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel was third quickest, 0.629secs behind Hamilton, and Ferrari's Fernando Alonso fourth.

