BBC Sport - Hungarian GP: Fire puts an end to Lewis Hamilton's qualifying
Fire puts an end to Hamilton's qualifying
- From the section Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton suffers a major blow to his title chances after his car caught fire early in qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
The Briton had not set a time when he came into the pits with the rear of his car in flames and will start from the back for the second race in succession.
Team-mate Nico Rosberg took pole and barring problems will extend his 14-point championship lead on Sunday.
Available to UK user only.