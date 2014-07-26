BBC Sport - Hungarian GP: Fire puts an end to Lewis Hamilton's qualifying

Fire puts an end to Hamilton's qualifying

Lewis Hamilton suffers a major blow to his title chances after his car caught fire early in qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Briton had not set a time when he came into the pits with the rear of his car in flames and will start from the back for the second race in succession.

Team-mate Nico Rosberg took pole and barring problems will extend his 14-point championship lead on Sunday.

