While Nico Rosberg is disappointed not to be able to beat team-mate Lewis Hamilton to pole in Hungary the German says he needs to get as many points as possible to extend his lead in the championship.

Hamilton's Mercedes caught fire in Q1 meaning he will start from the back of the grid with Rosberg on pole at the Hungaroring.

And while talking through his pole lap Rosberg admits he is not "ecstatic" to beat Hamilton in that way he is obviously happy to be starting at the front of the grid.

