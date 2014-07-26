BBC Sport - Hungarian GP: Nico Rosberg claims pole at Hungaroring

Highlights: Rosberg claims Hungary pole

Watch highlights as Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg cruises to pole position in Hungary after team-mate Lewis Hamilton bows out in Q1 after his car caught fire.

Hamilton will start the race from 21st on the grid and barring any problems Rosberg will extend his 14-point championship lead on Sunday.

Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel will start second from Williams' Valtteri Bottas, with Daniel Ricciardo fourth on the grid.

Available to UK user only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Rosberg claims Hungary pole

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

GB's Clarke stopped by brilliant Savon in quarters

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets?

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

Doddie Weir focuses on tackling MND

  • From the section News

Top Stories