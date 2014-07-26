Watch highlights as Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg cruises to pole position in Hungary after team-mate Lewis Hamilton bows out in Q1 after his car caught fire.

Hamilton will start the race from 21st on the grid and barring any problems Rosberg will extend his 14-point championship lead on Sunday.

Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel will start second from Williams' Valtteri Bottas, with Daniel Ricciardo fourth on the grid.

