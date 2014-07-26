BBC Sport - Hungarian GP: Allan McNish explains race clothing technology

McNish's guide to race clothing tech

BBC F1 analyst, Allan McNish, explains how modern race equipment is designed to keep drivers cool, but is also fireproof to more than 600 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures inside the cockpit of an F1 car can reach 50 degrees Celsius during a race, with drivers hearts beating on average at 140bpm while they go through most corners at around 3G.

Available to UK users only.

