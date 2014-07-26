BBC Sport - Inside F1 - Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying

Inside F1 - Hungarian GP qualifying

Tom Clarkson is joined by David Coulthard as they look back on an eventful qualifying session for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes caught fire in Q1 leaving his team-mate, and championship rival, Nico Rosberg took pole at the Hungaroring.

Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel will start on the front row next to Rosberg, with Valtteri Bottas third and Daniel Ricciardo fourth.

