BBC Sport - Hungarian GP: Daniel Ricciardo will savour second F1 win

Ricciardo savours second F1 win

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo admits his win in Hungary feels as good as his first and says he is going to "enjoy" this one going into the summer break.

Ricciardo says the timing of the first safety car helped him as he was struggling on the intermediate tyres and was able to change onto the softs.

The Australian driver also enjoyed his battles with Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso as he passed both former world champions in the final few laps to take a memorable win.

Top Stories