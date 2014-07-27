Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton says he was "surprised" to be asked to move over for team-mate Nico Rosberg and admits he wouldn't have let anybody past him.

Hamilton is delighted to have outscored Rosberg after starting from the back of the grid in Hungary while Rosberg says the team will discuss the team orders matter internally.

But, both Allan McNish and David Coulthard agree Hamilton was in the right as that Rosberg wasn't putting his team-mate under any pressure when the order was given.

