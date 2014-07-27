BBC F1 pit-lane reporter Tom Clarkson explains why a piece of artificial grass at the exit of the final corner played a crucial part in Daniel Ricciardo's win in Hungary.

Force India's Sergio Perez crashed on lap 23 after hitting the worn-away piece of turf causing the second safety car of the race to come out.

This enabled Ricciardo's quick-thinking engineer to revert his driver to a three-stop strategy meaning he was on newer tyres than the cars in front of him and helping him win.

