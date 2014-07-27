BBC Sport - Hungarian GP: Ferrari's Fernando Alonso says second place 'like victory'

Fernando Alonso believes Ferrari's decision to take risks during the Hungarian Grand Prix paid off and secured a second place "that tastes like victory."

Force India's Sergio Perez didn't have such a good race and has apologised for this mistake which caused him to crashing heavily into the pit wall. Moments later Sebastian Vettel was lucky to avoid the same accident after spinning out of the final corner.

