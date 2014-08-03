Australian Grand Prix to stay in Melbourne until 2020

Melbourne's Albert Park circuit will continue to stage the season-opening Australian Grand Prix until 2020, F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone has said.

The Victorian government announced on Sunday that it had signed a five-year deal from 2016 for the circuit, host since 1996.

The agreement also stated the race would be staged during the day.

Ecclestone praised the Australian city for the "excellent way in which it presents Formula 1 to the world".