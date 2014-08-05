BBC Sport - Formula 1: Suzi Perry and Allan McNish's mid-season review

Suzi and Allan's mid-season review

BBC Sport's Suzi Perry and Allan McNish discuss their highlights and stand-out drivers from the first half of the 2014 Formula 1 season.

Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg currently leads the drivers' championship, 11 points ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton - but it is Valtteri Bottas of Williams and Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo that have really impressed McNish.

The second half of the Formula 1 season gets back underway in Belgium on 22 August - a race you can watch live on the BBC.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Suzi and Allan's mid-season review

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Top Stories