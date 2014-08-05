BBC Sports News Correspondent Andy Swiss reports as a German court agrees to end the bribery trial of Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone in exchange for a $100m (£60m) payment from him.

Mr Ecclestone's offer was based on an existing provision in German law, and means he walks free from the district court in Munich and can continue running the sport.

He went on trial in April, accused of paying a German banker 33m euros (£26m) to ensure that a company he favoured could buy a stake in F1 - but has always denied any wrongdoing.

Available to UK users only.