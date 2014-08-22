Formula 1 gossip and rumours from international media

FRIDAY, 22 AUGUST

McLaren driver Jenson Button believes 16-year-old Max Verstappen would have been 'mad' to turn down a Formula One seat. (Sportinglife.com)

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg are set for talks about team orders

Mercedes team-mates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg are to have their first meeting together to clarify their position on team orders in the wake of last month's Hungarian Grand Prix. (Guardian)

Meanwhile, Hamilton says he is relaxed after the mid-season break and can cope with anything thrown his way. (BT Sport)

Red Bull have experimented with an all-electric Formula 1 car in pit practice in Belgium.(Autoweek)

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso says Ferrari's main goal this season should be to beat Williams to third place in the constructors' championship.(NDTV)

THURSDAY, 21 AUGUST

Kevin Magnussen said McLaren must kick on and "assert themselves" in the second half of the season starting Sunday in Belgium.(Daily Mirror)

Andre Lotterer is braced for a struggle on his Formula 1 debut in Belgium but says the opportunity was simply too good to turn down. (ESPN)

Mexican Sergio Perez says he expects to stay at the Force India team next season with an extension likely to be agreed in a matter of weeks. (Reuters)

WEDNESDAY, 20 AUGUST

Britain's five-time grand prix winner John Watson has warned that 16-year-old Max Verstappen will have to "grow up really quickly" when he makes his F1 debut next season. (Telegraph)

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has rejected suggestions that signing Verstappen is a risk and is adamant the teenager has the makings of an "absolute champion". (Planet-F1)

Verstappen will be 17 when he makes his F1 debut in 2015

Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone needs educating about the benefits of social media if the sport is to increase in popularity, according to Force India boss Vijay Mallya. (Autosport)

F1 race director Charlie Whiting has given the green light to this year's inaugural Russian Grand Prix after a visit to inspect the new facility in Sochi. (Motorsport.com)

Williams driver Valtteri Bottas, 24, says the upcoming races in Belgium and Italy offer the team their best hope of victory this season. (Autosport)

Lewis Hamilton has likened his world title tussle with Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg to a game of poker. (NDTV)

TUESDAY, 19 AUGUST

Three-time Le Mans winner Andre Lotterer could make a surprise Formula 1 debut with Caterham at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, replacing regular driver Kamui Kobayashi. (Autosport)

McLaren racing director Eric Boullier believes Jenson Button and Kevin Magnussen deserve credit for extracting the best results from the team's MP4-29. (ESPN)

Could Andre Lotterer (left) be on the verge of joining fellow German Sebastian Vettel in F1?

A 1967 Repco-Brabham F1 car driven by three-time world champion Sir Jack Brabham sold for over £628,000 at auction in Pebble Beach. (Go Auto)

Lewis Hamilton's younger brother Nicolas hopes to become the first disabled driver to compete in the British Touring Car Championship. (Daily Mail)

Ferrari's technical director James Allison says Formula 1 teams must get sufficient warning before the possible introduction of 18-inch wheels in the sport.(Autosport)

Toro Rosso technical director James Key says his team's points return this season is "pathetic". (Autosport)