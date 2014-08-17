BBC F1 commentator Ben Edwards takes a look at what makes Spa-Francorchamps such a special circuit in the world of Formula 1.

The undulating circuit is the longest on the F1 calendar, with famous corners such as Eau Rouge, Pouhon and Blanchimont providing some of the toughest tests of the year for both drivers and engineers.

Last used in 1970, the original Spa layout was 14.9 kilometres long and notoriously dangerous, with the circuit redesigned and a shorter layout used for the first time in 1983.

