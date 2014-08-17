BBC Sport - Belgian GP preview: Sensational Spa-Francorchamps

Sensational Spa: Belgium F1 preview

BBC F1 commentator Ben Edwards takes a look at what makes Spa-Francorchamps such a special circuit in the world of Formula 1.

The undulating circuit is the longest on the F1 calendar, with famous corners such as Eau Rouge, Pouhon and Blanchimont providing some of the toughest tests of the year for both drivers and engineers.

Last used in 1970, the original Spa layout was 14.9 kilometres long and notoriously dangerous, with the circuit redesigned and a shorter layout used for the first time in 1983.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Sensational Spa: Belgium F1 preview

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Top Stories