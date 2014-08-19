Formula 1 commentary legend Murray Walker gives his thoughts on who has performed well and who has struggled in the 2014 season so far.

Walker is full of praise for the Williams team who have seen a resurgence in form this season, with Valtteri Bottas scoring three podiums in the last four races.

However, the form of McLaren and Ferrari worry Walker, who also believes that the championship battle between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg will go down to the wire.

