BBC Sport - Formula 1: Murray Walker's mid-season recap

Murray Walker's mid-season recap

Formula 1 commentary legend Murray Walker gives his thoughts on who has performed well and who has struggled in the 2014 season so far.

Walker is full of praise for the Williams team who have seen a resurgence in form this season, with Valtteri Bottas scoring three podiums in the last four races.

However, the form of McLaren and Ferrari worry Walker, who also believes that the championship battle between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg will go down to the wire.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Murray Walker's mid-season recap

Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Sharapova is 'good for tennis' - ITF president

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets?

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

Doddie Weir focuses on tackling MND

  • From the section News

Top Stories