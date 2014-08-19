BBC Sport - Jos Verstappen's 1994 German Grand Prix pit stop fire

Close call for Verstappen's dad

Jos Verstappen's Benetton dramatically catches fire during during a pit stop at the 1994 German Grand Prix at Hockenheim.

Fortunately the Dutch driver and his mechanics escaped the blaze unharmed after fuel had spilled over his car and caught light with Verstappen trapped in the cockpit.

It has just been announced that 16-year-old Max Verstappen, son of Jos, will become the youngest Formula 1 driver in history after Toro Rosso confirmed he will join them next season in place of Jean-Eric Vergne.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Close call for Verstappen's dad

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Video

Scrum V visits Pro14 new boys Southern Kings

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

Archive: Sanchez's FA Cup final screamer

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories