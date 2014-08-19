Jos Verstappen's Benetton dramatically catches fire during during a pit stop at the 1994 German Grand Prix at Hockenheim.

Fortunately the Dutch driver and his mechanics escaped the blaze unharmed after fuel had spilled over his car and caught light with Verstappen trapped in the cockpit.

It has just been announced that 16-year-old Max Verstappen, son of Jos, will become the youngest Formula 1 driver in history after Toro Rosso confirmed he will join them next season in place of Jean-Eric Vergne.

