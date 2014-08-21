Formula 1 commentary legend Murray Walker gives his thoughts on who will be the 2014 world champion.

With only 11 points separating Mercedes team-mates Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton and eight races remaining, the season could go down to the wire.

Walker compares the two drivers to McLaren's pairing of Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost during the 1980s.

