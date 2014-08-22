BBC Sport - Bernie Ecclestone: F1 boss is 'not scared of anything'

Ecclestone 'not scared of anything'

Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone tells the BBC's Dan Roan that he wants to run the sport for as long as he can after paying £60m to end his three-month bribery trial in Germany.

In his first major interview since he avoided a possible 10-year prison sentence, the 83-year-old said he always believed he would walk away a free man.

"I'm not scared of anything to be honest with you", he said. "It never bothered me because I knew I was innocent."

Top Stories