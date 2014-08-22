BBC Sport - Belgian GP highlights: Rosberg leads Hamilton in first practice

Rosberg leads Hamilton in Belgium

Nico Rosberg sets the pace from Lewis Hamilton in first practice as Formula 1 returns from it's summer break in Belgium.

The German, who heads Hamilton by 11 points in the championship, was faster by just 0.097 seconds around the demanding Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Further down the field, three-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Andre Lotterer took Kamui Kobayashi's seat at Caterham, while Britain's Max Chilton after being initially dropped by Marussia and replaced in first practice by reserve driver Alexander Rossi.

