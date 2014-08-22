Lewis Hamilton sets the pace in second practice for the Belgian Grand Prix as Pastor Maldonado crashes out in his Lotus.

Hamilton was 0.604 seconds quicker than his Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg, with Ferrari's Fernando Alonso third ahead and Williams' Felipe Massa fourth.

Hamilton also appeared to have a slight edge on race pace, judging by the long-run times on heavy fuel, set later in the session.

