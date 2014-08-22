BBC Sport - Lewis Hamilton top as Maldonado crashes in Belgium GP practice

Hamilton quickest as Maldonado crashes

Lewis Hamilton sets the pace in second practice for the Belgian Grand Prix as Pastor Maldonado crashes out in his Lotus.

Hamilton was 0.604 seconds quicker than his Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg, with Ferrari's Fernando Alonso third ahead and Williams' Felipe Massa fourth.

Hamilton also appeared to have a slight edge on race pace, judging by the long-run times on heavy fuel, set later in the session.

Top Stories