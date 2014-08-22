Lee McKenzie is joined by Allan McNish and Andre Lotterer following practice for the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

Lewis Hamilton set a stunning pace in second practice at the Belgian Grand Prix to lead team-mate Nico Rosberg to a Mercedes one-two, while the positions were reversed during the first practice session.

Three-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Andre Lotterer drove for the first time in F1 after taking Kamui Kobayashi's seat at Caterham, while Britain's Max Chilton after being initially dropped by Marussia and replaced in first practice by reserve driver Alexander Rossi.

