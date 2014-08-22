Lewis Hamilton says driving through Eau Rouge at Spa-Francorchamps feels "unbelievable" in his 2014 Mercedes.

Hamilton set the fastest time of the day in Friday practice ahead of his team-mate and championship leader Nico Rosberg, who also gives his thoughts to BBC Sport's Lee McKenzie along with Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

An eventful second session had to be red-flagged twice, first for a crash by Lotus's Pastor Maldonado on the hill down towards the fast left-hander at Pouhon and then for a spin at Blanchimont by Sauber's Esteban Gutierrez.

