BBC Sport - Belgian Grand Prix: Sudden downpour soaks BBC F1 crew

Sudden downpour soaks BBC F1 crew

A sudden heavy downpour at Spa-Francorchamps soaks BBC F1's Suzi Perry, David Coulthard and Eddie Jordan in the pit lane ahead of qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix.

The sudden hailstorm sees Jordan abandon his umbrella after it blows inside out and some Coulthard complaining about his "soaked trousers".

Spa, the longest circuit on the F1 calendar, is famous for it's volatile microclimate which often leads to unpredictable and exciting races.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Sudden downpour soaks BBC F1 crew

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Top Stories