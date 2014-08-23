A sudden heavy downpour at Spa-Francorchamps soaks BBC F1's Suzi Perry, David Coulthard and Eddie Jordan in the pit lane ahead of qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix.

The sudden hailstorm sees Jordan abandon his umbrella after it blows inside out and some Coulthard complaining about his "soaked trousers".

Spa, the longest circuit on the F1 calendar, is famous for it's volatile microclimate which often leads to unpredictable and exciting races.

Available to UK users only.