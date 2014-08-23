Nico Rosberg pips Lewis Hamilton to pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix in a wet qualifying session at Spa-Francorchamps.

Hamilton has now been out-qualified by his team-mate for the last seven races in succession, though the two Mercedes were still in a league of their own, more than two seconds faster than Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel third.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso was fourth, ahead of Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo fifth and Williams' Valtteri Bottas in sixth.

