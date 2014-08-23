Red Bull Racing Team Principal joins Lee McKenzie and David Coulthard for Inside F1 following qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix.

Horner is happy after seeing his drivers Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo qualify third and fifth respectively in an exciting wet session, while Nico Rosberg beat his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to pole position at Spa-Francorchamps.

The two Mercedes were in a league of their own, lapping more than two seconds faster than Vettel in third.

