BBC Sport - Belgian GP qualifying: Inside F1 with Christian Horner

Inside F1 with Christian Horner

Red Bull Racing Team Principal joins Lee McKenzie and David Coulthard for Inside F1 following qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix.

Horner is happy after seeing his drivers Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo qualify third and fifth respectively in an exciting wet session, while Nico Rosberg beat his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to pole position at Spa-Francorchamps.

The two Mercedes were in a league of their own, lapping more than two seconds faster than Vettel in third.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Inside F1 with Christian Horner

Video

This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

Video

Marcel & Jamie put sledging skills to the test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Video

Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool

Video

I would rather have been knocked out - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Draw not down to Wembley curse - Pochettino

Top Stories