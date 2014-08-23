BBC Sport - Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg discuss Belgian GP qualifying

Hamilton relief at improved qualifying

Mercedes' driver Lewis Hamilton says he is "relieved" to be starting second on the Belgian Grand Prix grid, behind his team-mate and championship rival Nico Rosberg.

Hamilton started the last two races from the pit lane and from 20th on the grid in i Hungary and Germany respectively.

The Englishmen also says he will not try and overtake his team-mate off the line in Belgium insisting that "the long run down to Turn Five (Les Combes) is where we will do our dicing."

