Mercedes' driver Lewis Hamilton says he is "relieved" to be starting second on the Belgian Grand Prix grid, behind his team-mate and championship rival Nico Rosberg.

Hamilton started the last two races from the pit lane and from 20th on the grid in i Hungary and Germany respectively.

The Englishmen also says he will not try and overtake his team-mate off the line in Belgium insisting that "the long run down to Turn Five (Les Combes) is where we will do our dicing."

