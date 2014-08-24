BBC Sport - Lewis Hamilton: I don't know why Nico Rosberg hit me in Belgian GP

I don't know why he hit me - Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is "gutted" that he was unable to give his "amazing supporters" a better result as early contact with his team-mate Nico Rosberg ruined his chances of success at the Belgium Grand Prix.

"I don't know why he hit me," said Hamilton afterwards "I guess he will leave here happy."

Rosberg clipped Hamilton's rear left tyre with the wing of his car as the pair battled for the lead on the second lap of the Grand Prix, the ensuing puncture effectively ended Hamilton's chances with the Englishman eventually retiring with five laps to go.

Top Stories