Head of Mercedes Toto Wolff says the clash between team-mates Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton in the early stages of the Belgian Grand Prix was "absolutely unacceptable."

Rosberg clipped Hamilton's rear left tyre with the wing of his car as the pair battled for the lead on the second lap of the Grand Prix,

Rosberg finished the race in second place but was was booed on the podium by some fans, Wolff said it was "pretty clear" who was to blame for the contact and promised that "it is going to be handled."

