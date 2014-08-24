McLaren driver Jenson Button swaps four wheels for two as he is joined on a ride of the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium by BBC Sport's David Coulthard.

The 2009 world champion tells Coulthard he wants to carry on in Formula 1 at the end of the year, but reveals he has not sat down with McLaren boss Ron Dennis to discuss a new contract.

Button won at Spa in 2012 after dominating the race from pole position.

