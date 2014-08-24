Mercedes' Nico Rosberg says it has been a bad day for the team after a clash with team-mate Lewis Hamilton, damaged both drivers' chance of victory and he had to settle for second place at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Rosberg adds he regrets an avoidable touch which resulted in a puncture for Hamilton and a wing change for the German that he claims cost him a win.

Head of Mercedes Toto Wolff said the incident was "absolutely unacceptable".

