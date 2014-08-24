BBC Sport - Belgian GP: Nico Rosberg regrets Hamilton clash & 'bad day' for team

Bad day for Mercedes - Rosberg

Mercedes' Nico Rosberg says it has been a bad day for the team after a clash with team-mate Lewis Hamilton, damaged both drivers' chance of victory and he had to settle for second place at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Rosberg adds he regrets an avoidable touch which resulted in a puncture for Hamilton and a wing change for the German that he claims cost him a win.

Head of Mercedes Toto Wolff said the incident was "absolutely unacceptable".

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Bad day for Mercedes - Rosberg

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Top Stories