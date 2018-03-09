Formula 1 2018: All you need to know about the teams

All you need to know about the teams in 2017.
Ferrari
|Races started: 949
|Pole positions: 213
|Wins: 229
|Podium places: 727
|Championships: 16
|2017 position: 2nd
|2017 wins / podiums: 5/20
|2017 best: 1st - 5 times
Force India
|Races started: 191
|Pole positions: 1
|Wins: 0
|Podium places: 5
|Championships: 0
|2017 position: 4th
|2017 wins / podiums: 0/0
|2017 best: 4th - Spanish
Haas
|Races started: 41
|Pole positions: 0
|Wins: 0
|Podium places: 0
|Championships: 0
|2017 position: 8th
|2017 wins / podiums: 0/0
|2017 best: 6th - Austria
McLaren
|Races started: 821
|Pole positions: 155
|Wins: 182
|Podium places: 485
|Championships: 8
|2017 position: 9th
|2016 wins / podiums: 0/0
|2017 best: 7th - Malaysia, Singapore
Mercedes
|Races started: 168
|Pole positions: 88
|Wins: 76
|Podium places: 154
|Championships: 4
|2017 position: 1st
|2017 wins / podiums: 12/26
|2017 best: 1st - 12 times
Red Bull
|Races started: 244
|Pole positions: 58
|Wins: 55
|Podium places: 148
|Championships: 4
|2017 position: 3rd
|2017 wins / podiums: 3/13
|2017 best: 1st - Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Mexico
Renault
|Races started: 341
|Pole positions: 51
|Wins: 35
|Podium places: 100
|Championships: 2
|2017 position: 6th
|2017 wins / podiums: 0/0
|2017 best: 6th - five times
Sauber
|Races started: 440
|Pole positions: 1
|Wins: 1
|Podium places: 27
|Championships: 0
|2017 position: 10th
|2017 wins / podiums: 0/0
|2017 best: 8th - Spain
Toro Rosso
|Races started: 226
|Pole positions: 1
|Wins: 1
|Podium places: 1
|Championships: 0
|2017 position: 7th
|2017 wins / podiums: 0/0
|2017 best: 4th - Singapore
Williams
|Races started: 702
|Pole positions: 128
|Wins: 114
|Podium places: 312
|Championships: 9
|2017 position: 5th
|2017 wins / podiums: 0/1
|2017 best: 3rd - Azerbaijan