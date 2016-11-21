Marcus Ericsson extends Sauber deal for 2017 F1 season
Marcus Ericsson will stay at Sauber for the 2017 season after signing a one-year contract extension.
The Swede, 26, joined Sauber in 2015 but has not scored a point in this season's drivers' championship.
"It is great news," Ericsson said. "I have developed a lot as a driver during my time at Sauber. We have had ups and downs, but we always stick together and work as hard as we can."
Sauber said they will announce their second driver for 2017 in due course.