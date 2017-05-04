F1 gossip: London demo, Fernando Alonso, Mario Andretti, Renault, Red Bull

Formula 1 cars have not been driven through the streets of London since May 2004

Thursday, 4 May

Formula 1's bosses have contacted Westminster City Council about the possibility of hosting a demonstration event in central London this summer. (Autosport)

The proposed event, which is in the early stages of discussions, would take place on 12 July, four days before the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. (Press Association)

Fernando Alonso wiped out two birds that flew into his path as he began testing for the Indy 500.(Associated Press, via Guardian)

Overall, the Andretti team were "deeply impressed" with Alonso's professional approach during his orientation. (Motorsport,com)

Nico Hulkenberg says Renault have made progress but lamented a lack of pace after finishing eighth in Sunday's Russian Grand Prix. (Planet F1)

Red Bull boss Christian Horner says the team have "a lot to do" in Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix on 14 May. (Motorsport Week)

Monday, 1 May

Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen says he is "very happy" for compatriot and Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas after the Finn won the first race of his F1 career at the Russian Grand Prix. (ESPN)

Raikkonen's Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel says Williams driver Felipe Massa did Bottas two favours in the battle for victory in Russia.(Motorsport.com)

But Massa thinks world championship leader Vettel just "really likes to complain". (ESPN)

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says they are investigating Daniel Ricciardo's "very strange" brake problem from Sochi. (Eurosport)

Britain's Jolyon Palmer says he hoped Haas' Romain Grosjean would have "used his brain" and avoided the crash that ended both drivers' grand prix on the opening lap. (Autosport)

And Felipe Massa's appreciation of Russian culture continues. His whole family have now been immortalised as Russian dolls...