Monaco Grand Prix: Predict who you think will top qualifying

Monaco
Do you agree with Tom Clarkson's predictions?
Monaco Grand Prix on the BBC
Date: 25-28 May Venue: Circuit de Monaco
Coverage: Practice on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra (final practice online-only). Qualifying and race on BBC Radio 5 live. Live text commentary, leaderboard and imagery on BBC Sport website and app.

If there's one circuit that can coax a retired F1 driver off the golf course and back behind the wheel then surely it's Monaco?

With Fernando Alonso testing his driving skills at the Indianapolis 500, Jenson Button has answered McLaren's call to hopefully put some crucial points on the constructors' championship board.

The chances of that actually happening? Pretty slim. Especially after Lewis Hamilton's Spanish spectacular, Ferrari's resurgence and a catalogue of engine failures this season.

So, pick your top three for qualifying below... then head back over on Sunday to decide your race top ten.

Who will top qualifying in Monaco?

Pick who you think will master qualifying for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix

First
1
Second
2
Third
3
Carlos Sainz JrToro Rosso
Daniel RicciardoRed bull
Daniil KvyatToro Rosso
Esteban OconForce India
Felipe MassaWilliams
Jenson Button McLaren
Jolyon PalmerRenault
Kevin MagnussenHaas
Kimi RaikkonenFerrari
Lance StrollWilliams
Lewis HamiltonMercedes
Marcus EricssonSauber
Max VerstappenRed Bull
Nico HulkenbergRenault
Pascal WehrleinSauber
Romain GrosjeanHaas
Sebastian VettelFerrari
Sergio PerezForce India
Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren
Valtteri BottasMercedes

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured