F1 gossip: Ricciardo, Verstappen, McLaren, Palmer, Magnussen

Monday, 3 July

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo (right) and team-mate Max Verstappen

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo says he and team-mate Max Verstappen have been racing caravans at the Austrian GP circuit. (F1i.com)

Williams will bring in former McLaren team manager Dave Redding to take on the same role with them from 17 July. (thecheckeredflag.co.uk)

Briton Jolyon Palmer believes things cannot get any worse for him in a troublesome season following his disastrous outing in the last race in Azerbaijan. (Autosport)

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen believes the team can fight for points at each race after "small steps forward" which are "not easy in the second year" of an F1 team. (NBC Sports)

Denmark is looking at joining the F1 calendar in 2020 and businessman Lars Seier Christensen met with Liberty Media in what he described as a "very positive meeting". (Motorsport Week)