Sebastian Vettel to face no further punishment after Azerbaijan GP collision

Vettel said of the incident: "I have no doubt he brake-checked me. I didn't run into the back of him on purpose"

Sebastian Vettel will face no further action after his collision with Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, met Vettel and Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene in Paris on Monday.

The 29-year-old four-time world champion admitted full responsibility for the incident, which happened during the race in Baku on 25 June.

Vettel "has extended his sincere apologies to the FIA and the wider motorsport family", the FIA said.

What happened in Azerbaijan?

Championship leader Vettel accused Hamilton of 'brake-testing' - deliberately slowing in front of him - as they prepared for a restart behind a safety car.

Vettel then pulled alongside Hamilton and drove his car into the Mercedes so they banged wheels.

The German was given a 10-second stop-and-go penalty during the race after being found guilty of dangerous driving.

Hamilton, who was cleared of any wrongdoing, said Vettel's driving was "disgusting" and "not sportsman's conduct".

Vettel finished a place ahead of Hamilton in fourth extending his championship lead to 14 points after the Briton was forced to pit to change a loose head restraint.

'The matter should be closed'

The FIA held a meeting on Monday to "further examine the causes of the incident to evaluate whether further action is necessary".

It said in a statement: "Following detailed discussion and further examination of video and data evidence related to the incident, Sebastian Vettel admitted full responsibility.

"Sebastian Vettel extended his sincere apologies to the FIA and the wider motorsport family. He additionally committed to devote personal time over the next 12 months to educational activities across a variety of FIA championships and events.

"The FIA notes this commitment, the personal apology made by Sebastian Vettel and his pledge to make that apology public.

"In light of these developments, FIA president Jean Todt decided that on this occasion the matter should be closed."

Vettel's statement in full

"Concerning the incidents of Baku I'd like to explain myself: During the re-start lap, I got surprised by Lewis and ran into the back of his car.

"With hindsight, I don't believe he had any bad intentions. In the heat of the action I then overreacted, and therefore I want to apologise to Lewis directly, as well as to all the people who were watching the race. I realise that I was not setting a good example.

"I had no intention at any time to put Lewis in danger, but I understand that I caused a dangerous situation.

"Therefore, I would like to apologise to the FIA. I accept and respect the decisions that were taken at today's meeting in Paris, as well as the penalty imposed by the stewards in Baku.

"I love this sport and I am determined to represent it in a way that can be an example for future generations."