British Grand Prix: London mayor Sadiq Khan keen to hold race in capital

F1 cars parade around London's Trafalgar Square on Wednesday

London mayor Sadiq Khan says he is "interested" in Formula 1 holding the British Grand Prix in the capital.

Silverstone's owner activated a break clause to cease hosting the race after 2019, saying it cannot afford to host the race unless a new deal is agreed.

The track in Northamptonshire has been home to the race since 1987.

"If F1 want to speak to me I am keen to listen," said Khan."My ambition is for London to carry on being the sporting capital of the world."

Speaking to the BBC London Sport, he added: "There are some hurdles to overcome, but I am certainly interested in the future in having F1 in London."

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said the decision by Silverstone's owner risks the race being moved to a London street track.

An F1 Live event on Wednesday night saw F1 cars parade through London's central Trafalgar Square as part of the build-up to this weekend's British Grand Prix.

Analysis

Chief F1 writer Andrew Benson

On Tuesday, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said he was "amazed" Silverstone had given up its contract for the British Grand Prix because it opened up the door for a race in London.

Just over 24 hours later, here is the London mayor saying he is "sure" such an event could happen. Not great news for the British Racing Drivers' Club, Silverstone's owners, the day before the British Grand Prix weekend kicks off on Thursday.

As Sadiq Khan said, many hurdles remain - logistics, traffic, noise pollution and, most of all, money. Who would pay for it? The government? No way. London? Surely not. F1? That's not the way it works, or at least it has not until now.

A London Grand Prix has massive appeal for F1's new owners Liberty Media, and it's not hard to see why. But there is a long road ahead before it can be considered likely to happen.