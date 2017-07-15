Lewis Hamilton storms to record British GP pole

Lewis Hamilton sent the Silverstone crowd wild with a storming lap to set pole position at the British Grand Prix by more than half a second.

He also equals the record for pole positions at the British Grand Prix with five - alongside Jim Clark.

The Mercedes driver was 0.547 seconds quicker than Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen with his title rival Sebastian Vettel only third.

It is the perfect start to a weekend on which Hamilton knows he needs to win.