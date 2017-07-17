Gossip: Sebastian Vettel stays calm, while Lewis Hamilton revels in Silverstone win

Sebastian Vettel has seen his championship lead cut to a point after his Silverstone puncture

Monday, 17 July

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel says there is no need to panic after his championship lead was cut to a single point following a late puncture at the British Grand Prix.(Reuters)

Pirelli says initial analysis of Ferrari's tyres showed the punctures sustained by Vettel and team-mate Kimi Raikkonen were caused by different issues.(Mail)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton believes his win at Silverstone is proof his off-track demeanour and actions, including miss the F1 Live event in London, should not be questioned.(Irish Examiner)

Team boss Toto Wolff was impressed with a weekend in which Hamilton claimed pole and the race victory.(Mirror)

Force India's Sergio Perez bemoaned his poor start to Sunday's race, saying: "That compromised the rest of the afternoon, because I couldn't recover from it."(Checkered Flag)

Malaysian state oil and gas firm Petronas has signed an extension to its sponsorship of Mercedes, despite Malaysia dropping off the race calendar after this season.(Asian Correspondent)

Reigning champion Nico Rosberg made the most of Silverstone's relaxed dress code - by going sockless on his grid walk.(Mail)

And it looked as though Rosberg's sockless look saw him fall foul of the Wimbledon dress code...