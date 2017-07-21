Formula 1: Haas to retain Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen for 2018

Magnussen (left) joined Haas in 2017 while Grosjean (right) joined from Lotus in 2016

Gene Haas, owner of the F1 team named after him, says they will retain drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen for the 2018 season.

Grosjean is 13th on 18 points with Magnussen one place back on 11 points.

Haas - whose team are in their second season in F1 - says keeping the same drivers "is a given" and that his team "should be better racers" in 2018.

"Next year, without a car or engine change and the same drivers, that will give us a continuity boost," he said.

Frenchman Grosjean joined Haas in their debut season in 2016, with Denmark's Magnussen replacing Mexican driver Esteban Gutierrez for the 2017 season.

Grosjean recorded Haas' highest finish this season when he came sixth in Austria earlier this month.

He scored all 29 of Haas' points last season but after the midway point of the 2016 campaign he only collected a single point, from his 10th place in the United States.

Owner Haas believes both Grosjean and Magnussen are capable of taking more points this season.

"If we can score another 29 points by Abu Dhabi, that would be a great position," said Haas. "It can't get worse that in the second half of 2016."

The Formula 1 circus now moves to Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix from 28-30 July.