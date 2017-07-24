Gossip: Lewis Hamilton, Jolyon Palmer, Nico Rosberg, Felipe Nasr, Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton says he wants two F1 races in Britain

Monday, 24 July

Renault driver Jolyon Palmer says he has torched his "unlucky underpants" as he seeks a change of fortune in Hungary this week. (Reuters)

Singapore race promoter Colin Syn says a deal for the race to continue in 2018 and beyond is "very close."(Motorsport.com)

Reigning world champion Nico Rosberg is considering study options at Stanford University after visiting the college earlier this week as part of his tour around California. (NBC Sports)

Lewis Hamilton feels his home country should be pushing for two British races as well as ensuring the future of Formula 1 at Silverstone. (Crash.net)

Former Sauber driver Felipe Nasr is still working on a 2018 F1 return, but concedes a future in IndyCar could be a more realistic target .(Autosport)

Renault chief Cyril Abiteboul says there is "no reason" for the team to have such poor reliability.(Eurosport)