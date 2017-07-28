Formula 1: Sauber sign deal with Ferrari for 2018

Sauber have been in a partnership with Ferrari for seven years

Sauber have signed a "multi-year" engine deal with Ferrari from 2018.

The move, a day after Sauber cancelled their planned switch to Honda engines in 2018, is a continuation of a relationship that started in 2010.

Team principal Frederic Vasseur said the partnership would "allow us to move forward swiftly and efficiently".

Sources say the deal is likely to see French Formula 2 frontrunner Charles Leclerc, a Ferrari protege, promoted to Formula 1 with Sauber in 2018.

The team this year run Swede Marcus Ericsson and German Pascal Wehrlein. Ericsson's backers are part-owners of the team but Wehrlein is funded by Mercedes.