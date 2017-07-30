F1 title gallery 30 Jul From the section Formula 1 Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/formula1/40771025 Read more about sharing. Since the very first Formula 1 world championship in 1950, 27% of seasons have been decided by three points or fewer Giuseppe Farina won the first Formula 1 world championship in 1950 by three points. Sir Stirling Moss lost out on the title by three points or fewer on two occasions, in 1956 and 1958. Hamilton may draw inspiration from compatriot James Hunt if he trails Sebastian Vettel by three points going into the final race. That's how many points Hunt was behind Niki Lauda at the last round of the 1976 season in Japan but took the title by a point after Lauda withdrew and Hunt came third. The world championship was decided by the smallest ever margin in 1984, Niki Lauda pipping his McLaren team-mate Alain Prost by half a point. Michael Schumacher clinched the first of his seven world titles in 1994 by beating Damon Hill by one point. Close but no cigar. Lewis Hamilton missed out on a world title in his debut season in 2007 by one point to Kimi Raikkonen. But it was Hamilton's time to triumph in dramatic fashion one year later in 2008, beating Felipe Massa by one point.