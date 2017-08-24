Belgian Grand Prix: Who will master qualifying at Spa?

Can Kimi Raikkonen muscle in on the Vettel v Hamilton title fight and make it a fifth Belgian Grand Prix win?

Belgian Grand Prix on the BBC Date: 25-27 August Venue: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps Coverage: Practice sessions and qualifying on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra (BBC Sport website only). Race live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra. Live text commentary, leaderboard and imagery on BBC Sport website and app.

The race for the title may be a close-run affair between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, but can 'The Iceman' Kimi Raikkonen rock the boat at Spa?

The Ferrari man has popped the podium champagne four times at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, and is joint third in the all-time Belgian Grand Prix winners' list.

Hamilton will be looking to close the 14-point gap on Vettel after the German's nail-biting victory in Hungary before the summer break.

With the weather notoriously unpredictable at this circuit - forecasts range from sunny intervals to scattered thunderstorms - are we set for a thriller?

Chose your top three qualifiers from the list below... then head back later to make your race predictions.